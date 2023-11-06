Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspected drunk driver arrested after fatal wreck in north Phoenix

Nov 6, 2023, 8:00 AM

Mugshot of Dustin Peck, who is accused of causing a fatal collision in Phoenix, Arizona, while driv...

Dustin Peck is accused of causing a fatal collision in Phoenix, Arizona, while driving drunk on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man suspected of driving drunk was arrested after a fatal collision in north Phoenix on Friday night, authorities said.

Maxine Carstedt, 77, was killed in the wreck just before 10 p.m. near Beardsley Road and Seventh Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

According to preliminary information, Dustin Peck, 36, was driving east on Beardsley when he ran a red light at Seventh Avenue and hit the median.

Peck’s vehicle then collided with Carstedt’s car, which was stopped at the intersection, police said.

Carstedt was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that alcohol was a factor in the collision,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

Peck, who suffered minor injuries, was booked into jail on counts of DUI and manslaughter.

His bond was set at $200,000.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Suspected drunk driver arrested after fatal wreck in north Phoenix