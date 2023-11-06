Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies, infant hospitalized after vehicle strikes tree in west Phoenix

Nov 6, 2023, 7:16 AM

police investigate scene of crime...

A man is dead and a baby was hospitalized after a vehicle struck a tree in west Phoenix on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

(AP File Photo/Eric Gay)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died and a baby was hospitalized after a vehicle struck a tree in west Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision around near McDowell Road and 83rd Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Paul Lopez with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An infant was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, police said. The child was in a car seat at the time of the crash.

Detectives said Lopez was driving south on 83rd Avenue when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle went over a raised median and hit a tree.

Other details about the crash will be determined through the accident reconstruction process.

The relationship between Lopez and the infant remains part of the ongoing investigation.

No other details were released.

