ASU Prep semifinalist for $1 million education award: What they plan to do if they win

Nov 6, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Facebook Photo/ASU Preparatory Academy)...

(Facebook Photo/ASU Preparatory Academy)

(Facebook Photo/ASU Preparatory Academy)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Public charter school network ASU Preparatory Global is among 33 semifinalists competing for a $1 million Education Award.

The award is called the Yass Prize for Sustainable, Transformational, Oustanding and Permissionless Education. ASU Prep was announced as a semifinalist at the inaugural Yass Summitt earlier this month in Cleveland, ASU Prep said.

School officials said the institution was chosen as a result of its multi-dimensional and innovative model of education.

In its 16 years, ASU Prep has pioneered innovation in education. Seven years ago, the school launched ASU Prep Digital, a fully online K-12 school that serves students nationwide and internationally.

Last year, ASU Prep began blending elements of its digital model with in-person learning opportunities, giving Arizona families the ability to attend one of five ASU Prep Microschools. The schools include options for in-person classes, project-based learning, community building and exposure to a college campus and courses.

“ASU Prep is deeply committed to accelerating new models of education that raise academic achievement for all learners,” Amy McGrath, ASU Vice President of Educational Outreach and Managing Director of ASU Prep, said in a press release.

“With this support from the Yass Prize we are eager to expand our microschool efforts in Arizona and partner with others who are working to build microschool models powered by ASU Prep nationwide.”

What would ASU Prep do with Yass Prize?

If awarded the million-dollar prize, ASU Prep will continue its expansion of microschools. Additionally, it would launch the Microschool Fellowship Program. The program is designed to empower parents, educators and local entrepreneurs to design customized microschools powered by the ASU curriculum.

“Our winners have all demonstrated the capacity to over-perform for underserved students,” Janine Yass, co-founder and president of The Yass Prize, said in a press release. “Their common sense approaches are helping students achieve success academically and in life. We know they will inspire a new kind of activism for delivering education for the 21st century.”

ASU received $200,000 as a semifinalist. As they compete for the big prize, the 33 awardees will participate in a fast-paced business accelerator with access to leading experts. The semifinalists will make their final pitch at the end of November.

In addition to the grand prize, eight finalists will receive $500,000 at an announcement ceremony on Dec. 13 in New York City.

ASU Prep semifinalist for $1 million education award: What they plan to do if they win