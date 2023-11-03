Close
Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man with dementia last seen in Mesa

Nov 3, 2023, 2:57 PM

Howard Wainwright was last seen at his residence near University Drive and Lindsay Road at around 6 p.m. Thursday. (DPS Photo)

(DPS Photo)

PHOENIX —  A Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 80-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Mesa.

Howard Wainwright was last seen at his residence near University Drive and Lindsay Road at around 6 p.m. Thursday.

He left the area driving a beige 2008 Toyota Tundra with Arizona veterans license place #VT25C9.

Wainwright’s family is concerned for his welfare since he left without his oxygen tank.

He is 5-foot-10, weighs 185 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information on Wainwright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

