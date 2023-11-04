Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man indicted in alleged patient brokering case in Arizona

Nov 3, 2023, 8:00 PM

Beckham mugshot...

An Arizona grand jury Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, indicted a man for allegedly taking patients to fake sober living homes in exchange for payment. (Maricopa County Attorney's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Attorney's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona grand jury indicted a man last month on charges of alleged illegal patient brokering, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

Corey Beckhum, 41, was indicted Oct. 23 on one count of conspiracy and unlawful consideration for the referral of patients.

Beckhum allegedly told an Arizona Medicaid-funded behavioral health facility he would provide patients in exchange for payments while housing them in four unlicensed sober living homes between Sept. 29 and Oct. 16.

He was arrested before search warrants were served Oct. 16 at the unlicensed homes. Investigators found the 16 people living in unsanitary conditions, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

RELATED STORIES

Officials with the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), the state’s Medicaid system, helped connect those 16 people to proper care and licensed facilities with legitimate care and housing.

Why is the Medicaid-crackdown happening now?

The indictment follows Gov. Katie Hobbs’ and other top state officials’ promise six months ago to crackdown on Medicaid billing fraud, specifically on illegitimate group homes.

The Hobbs administration said many of those homes target tribal community members and have defrauded the state out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

An investigation led to the AHCCCS suspending payments to more than 100 providers.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Cow grazing (Pexels photo)...

Associated Press

Lawsuit alleges cattle grazing ruining habitat of 2 endangered bird species along Arizona river

Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect the habitat for two endangered species of birds along Gila River.

5 hours ago

A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the A...

KTAR.com

Biden announces nearly $64 million investment to protect Arizona’s Colorado River

President Biden announced $63.4 million in new investments as part of the Investing in America agenda in the Colorado River System.

7 hours ago

An Arizona judge has agreed to resign her position and never serve in the same role in the state ag...

KTAR.com

Arizona judge agrees to resign position as part of DUI resolution

An Arizona judge agreed to resign her position and never serve in the same role in the state again after she was convicted on a DUI charge earlier this year.

8 hours ago

Howard Wainwright was last seen at his residence near University Drive and Lindsay Road at around 6...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man with dementia last seen in Mesa

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 80-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Mesa.

8 hours ago

Officials held a “wall-breaking” ceremony Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to kick off a renovation proj...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix renovating 27-story downtown tower to house new police headquarters

The Phoenix Police Department is getting a brand new headquarters as part of major renovation at a city-owned downtown tower.

9 hours ago

people sit and look at view at south mountain...

SuElen Rivera

Temperatures in metro Phoenix to become unseasonably warm this weekend

For a brief period starting this weekend, temperatures across metro Phoenix are forecast to become unseasonably warm.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Man indicted in alleged patient brokering case in Arizona