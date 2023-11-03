Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Nov. 3-5

Nov 3, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Mesa Arts Center photo)...

(Mesa Arts Center photo)

(Mesa Arts Center photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending First Friday in downtown Phoenix, a NASCAR race or an arts festival.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • First Friday
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 6 p.m.
    • Venue: Downtown Phoenix (Roosevelt Roaw and Grand Avenue arts districts)
  • Grand Ave Festival
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Venue: Historic Grand Avenue (1301 Grand Ave.)
  • Dia de los Muertos
    • Day: Saturday and Sunday
    • Time: 10 a.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Parkway)

Avondale

Scottsdale

  • Canal Convergence
    • Day: Friday – Sunday
    • Time: 6 p.m.
    • Venue: Scottsdale Waterfront (Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard)
  • Dreamy Draw Music Festival
    • Day: Friday and Saturday
    • Time: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Venue: Scottsdale Civic Center (3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd)

Maricopa

Mesa

Chandler

Tempe

  • Tempe Jam
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Tempe Sports Complex (8401 S. Hardy Dr.)

Glendale

