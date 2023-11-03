PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending First Friday in downtown Phoenix, a NASCAR race or an arts festival.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

First Friday Day: Friday Time: 6 p.m. Venue: Downtown Phoenix (Roosevelt Roaw and Grand Avenue arts districts)



Grand Ave Festival Day: Saturday Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Venue: Historic Grand Avenue (1301 Grand Ave.)



Dia de los Muertos Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 10 a.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Parkway)



Jo Koy: 2023 World Tour Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Beethoven’s Fifth & Magnificent Mendelssohn Day: Friday through Sunday Time: Varies Venue: Symphony Hall Phoenix (75 N. 2nd St.)



Esteban at Orpheum Theatre Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Orpheum Theatre (203 W. Adams St.)



Marca MP – Brindo Tour Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Avondale

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Day: Sunday Time: 1 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)



Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Pre-Race Concert Day: Sunday Time: 8 a.m. Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)



Scottsdale

Canal Convergence Day: Friday – Sunday Time: 6 p.m. Venue: Scottsdale Waterfront (Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard)



Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Day: Saturday Time: 9:45 a.m. Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N Pima Rd.)



Dreamy Draw Music Festival Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Venue: Scottsdale Civic Center (3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd)



Diplo at Clubhouse Maya Day: Saturday Time: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Venue: Maya Day Club (7333 E. Indiana Plaza)



Maricopa

Air Supply at Harrah’s Ak=Chin Casino Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Events Center (15406 Maricopa Rd.)



Mesa

Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Day: Friday and Sunday Time: Varies Venue: Legacy Park (6321 S. Ellsworth Rd.)



CRAFT. Life of a Craftsman Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: Mesa Convention Center (263 N. Center St)



Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic Day: Friday and Saturday Time: Varies Venue: Downtown Mesa (1 N Macdonald)



Chandler

Howie Mandel at Chandler Center for the Arts Day: Sunday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Chandler Center for the Arts (250 N. Arizona Ave.)



Tempe

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets Day: Saturday Time: 1 p.m. Venue: Mullet Arena (411 S. Packard Drive)



Tempe Jam Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Tempe Sports Complex (8401 S. Hardy Dr.)



The Old Man and the Sea at ASU Gammage Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: ASU Gammage (1200 S Forest Ave.)



Glendale

Pancho Barraza: Leyenda En Vida Tour Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamon Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)



