Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Nov. 3-5
Nov 3, 2023, 4:25 AM
(Mesa Arts Center photo)
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending First Friday in downtown Phoenix, a NASCAR race or an arts festival.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- First Friday
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Venue: Downtown Phoenix (Roosevelt Roaw and Grand Avenue arts districts)
- Grand Ave Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Venue: Historic Grand Avenue (1301 Grand Ave.)
- Dia de los Muertos
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Parkway)
- Jo Koy: 2023 World Tour
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Beethoven’s Fifth & Magnificent Mendelssohn
- Day: Friday through Sunday
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Symphony Hall Phoenix (75 N. 2nd St.)
- Esteban at Orpheum Theatre
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Orpheum Theatre (203 W. Adams St.)
- Marca MP – Brindo Tour
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
Avondale
- NASCAR Cup Series Championship
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)
- Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Pre-Race Concert
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 8 a.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)
Scottsdale
- Canal Convergence
- Day: Friday – Sunday
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Venue: Scottsdale Waterfront (Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard)
- Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 9:45 a.m.
- Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N Pima Rd.)
- Dreamy Draw Music Festival
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Venue: Scottsdale Civic Center (3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd)
- Diplo at Clubhouse Maya
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Venue: Maya Day Club (7333 E. Indiana Plaza)
Maricopa
- Air Supply at Harrah’s Ak=Chin Casino
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Events Center (15406 Maricopa Rd.)
Mesa
- Athletes Unlimited Volleyball
- Day: Friday and Sunday
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Legacy Park (6321 S. Ellsworth Rd.)
- CRAFT. Life of a Craftsman
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Convention Center (263 N. Center St)
- Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Downtown Mesa (1 N Macdonald)
Chandler
- Howie Mandel at Chandler Center for the Arts
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Chandler Center for the Arts (250 N. Arizona Ave.)
Tempe
- Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Venue: Mullet Arena (411 S. Packard Drive)
- Tempe Jam
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Tempe Sports Complex (8401 S. Hardy Dr.)
- The Old Man and the Sea at ASU Gammage
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: ASU Gammage (1200 S Forest Ave.)
Glendale
- Pancho Barraza: Leyenda En Vida Tour
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamon Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
