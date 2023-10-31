PHOENIX — If you’re looking for something really scary to do for Halloween, forget about haunted houses. Instead, try finding a parking spot in downtown Phoenix.

Traffic will be the stuff of nightmares Tuesday, with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series at Chase Field and the Phoenix Suns playing next door at Footprint Center at the same time.

Game 4 of the World Series between the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers starts at 5 p.m., while the Suns tip off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m.

How many fans are expected at Diamondbacks, Suns games?

The D-backs are expecting a sellout crowd of over 48,000 at Chase Field, while the Suns typically draw about 17,000 for home games at Footprint Center.

That adds up to about 65,000 ticketed fans — more than the Arizona Cardinals are averaging this year at State Farm Stadium in Glendale — converging on the two venues on Jefferson Street between First and Seventh streets.

And they’ll be joined by other visitors who just want to experience the scene during the unique overlap of Halloween, the Fall Classic and the Phoenix debut of Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

What to know about taking Valley Metro light rail to games

Transportation officials say the trick to avoiding the petrifying gridlock, regardless of your reason for coming downtown, is to ride Valley Metro light rail.

Depending on the direction, the trains stop just outside Footprint Center and Chase Field at Jefferson and Third streets or one block north at Washington and Third streets.

There are 12 free park-and-ride lots spread along the light rail system from 19th and Dunlap Avenues in Phoenix to Gilbert Road and Main Street in Mesa.

One-day ride passes cost $4 for adults and $2 for children 17 and under and people 65 and older. They can be purchased through the Valley Metro app or from the vending machines at any station.

