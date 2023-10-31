Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Crashes on Interstate 10 back up traffic heading into Phoenix area from south

Oct 31, 2023, 8:17 AM | Updated: 9:40 am

A crash on westbound Interstate 10 near Riggs Road backed up traffic heading into metro Phoenix on Tuesday morning, Oct. 31, 2023. (Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Traffic into the Phoenix area from the south was backed up for miles during Tuesday morning rush hour because of two crashes on Interstate 10, authorities said.

Westbound I-10 was closed from temporarily near Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The closure started around 8 a.m. and lasted approximately 30 minutes.

The first crash involved three vehicles, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Then a commercial truck failed to slow down enough to avoid running into the collision scene. Troopers were trying to locate the truck.

Minor to moderate injuries were reported, DPS said.

No other details were immediately available.

