PHOENIX — Traffic into the Phoenix area from the south was backed up for miles during Tuesday morning rush hour because of two crashes on Interstate 10, authorities said.

Westbound I-10 was closed from temporarily near Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The closure started around 8 a.m. and lasted approximately 30 minutes.

The first crash involved three vehicles, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Then a commercial truck failed to slow down enough to avoid running into the collision scene. Troopers were trying to locate the truck.

Minor to moderate injuries were reported, DPS said.

No other details were immediately available.

UPDATE: All lanes open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 31, 2023

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.