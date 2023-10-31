Close
Arizona man arrested for making local shooting and interstate pipe-bomb threats

Oct 31, 2023, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested last week on federal charges after authorities say he threatened local hospitals, school buses in Indiana, and made violent threats to an Indiana police employee.

Amir Safavi Farokhi, 28, of Tucson, was arrested on a federal complaint and arrest warrant by the FBI’s Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force.

The complaint alleges Farokhi’s threatening behavior extended to two Tucson-area hospitals. Farokhi is alleged to have called Tucson ER & Hospital and threatened to shoot hospital staff and patients. He is alleged to have made similar threats to Northwest Hospital in Tucson.

The threat to place pipe bombs on school buses was directed at the Castleton neighborhood of Indianapolis.

The complaint alleges Farokhi used his telephone in Arizona to call the Indianapolis Police Department and told officers they should send officers to a specific location in the Castleton area because Farokhi planned to place pipe bombs on school buses and shoot any responding police officers.

Farokhi also used his telephone in Arizona to transmit a threat to rape and murder an employee of the Bloomington, Indiana, Police Department, telling the victim he would wait outside for her at the end of her shift.

The U.S. Department of Justice will have up to 30 days from arrest to seek an indictment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.

