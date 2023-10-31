Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Leasing begins for urban-style luxury apartment community in far east Mesa

Oct 31, 2023, 4:05 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

Open-floor concept design in east Mesa Open-floor concept design in east Mesa Open-floor concept design in east Mesa People can begin moving in November 1 Rendering of what developers imagined the complex would look like upon completion

PHOENIX — A new urban-style luxury apartment community recently began leasing in far east Mesa.

The Aster at Mountain Vista is located near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue.

There are seven residential buildings, which includes 80 one-bedroom, 66 two-bedroom, and 10 three-bedroom units.

What does The Aster at Mountain Vista in east Mesa include?

All floor plans include an open-concept layout, smart thermostats, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and oversized closets with shelving.

RELATED STORIES

The complex also features a key fob entry, modern pool and spa, fitness center, lawn games, dog park, covered parking and community clubhouse.

“We designed The Aster at Mountain Vista as to bring a luxury boutique rental community to a fast-growing east Mesa market,” Bradly Richardson, president of Ascent Companies, said in a press release.

“Thought and passion were put into each design element to make this community a desired destination for our residents.”

The location of the community allows for easy access to major tech corridors, such as the Elliot Tech Corridor, which is about 3 miles south from the complex.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

caution tape set up around an intersection in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Man fatally shot while driving through Phoenix intersection

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot while he was driving through an intersection in Phoenix, authorities said. 

1 hour ago

Teacher reads book to younger students...

SuElen Rivera

Education nonprofit gets $1.5M to help Valley youth expand reading skills

An education nonprofit organization recently received $1.5 million in funding to expand a Valley afterschool literacy program.

3 hours ago

From left, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood of New Ki...

Kevin Stone

New Kids on the Block coming to Phoenix to relive ‘Magic Summer’

New Kids on the Block are conjuring up their past magic with a 40-plus-city tour that comes through Phoenix next summer.

3 hours ago

(Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via AP)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

KTAR.com

Arizona man arrested for making local shooting and interstate pipe-bomb threats

A Tucson man was arrested last week after authorities say he threatened hospitals, school buses in Indiana, and made violent threats.

3 hours ago

student and teacher smiling in photo...

KTAR.com

Mesa elementary school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute

A Mesa elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Gaydos and Chad Show's Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for September.

11 hours ago

Photo by Phoenix fire....

KTAR.com

Out-of-control barbecue sparks residential fire, extensive damage to Phoenix home

Firefighters battled a house fire sparked by an out-of-control barbecue grill Monday afternoon in northwest Phoenix.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Leasing begins for urban-style luxury apartment community in far east Mesa