PHOENIX — A new urban-style luxury apartment community recently began leasing in far east Mesa.

The Aster at Mountain Vista is located near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue.

There are seven residential buildings, which includes 80 one-bedroom, 66 two-bedroom, and 10 three-bedroom units.

What does The Aster at Mountain Vista in east Mesa include?

All floor plans include an open-concept layout, smart thermostats, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and oversized closets with shelving.

The complex also features a key fob entry, modern pool and spa, fitness center, lawn games, dog park, covered parking and community clubhouse.

“We designed The Aster at Mountain Vista as to bring a luxury boutique rental community to a fast-growing east Mesa market,” Bradly Richardson, president of Ascent Companies, said in a press release.

“Thought and passion were put into each design element to make this community a desired destination for our residents.”

The location of the community allows for easy access to major tech corridors, such as the Elliot Tech Corridor, which is about 3 miles south from the complex.

