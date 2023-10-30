Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Condor Airlines to use new plane when seasonal Sky Harbor service to Frankfurt returns

Oct 30, 2023, 1:00 PM

Condor Airlines will use this Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on its Phoenix-Frankfurt service next season. (Condor Airlines Photo)

PHOENIX — Condor Airlines will be switching up its aircraft when its seasonal service between Phoenix and Frankfurt returns next year.

The German airline will use the Airbus A330-900neo aircraft for the flights, which occurred three times per week until September.

The flights will return in May 2024 and operate on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Following a busy summer in Phoenix, Condor is thrilled to be returning to Sky Harbor with our brand new A330neo aircraft on the only nonstop flight from Phoenix to Frankfurt,” Mikko Turtiainen, director of sales, said in a press release.

“The A330neo will not only bring added capacity to this route, but it is a game changer in the level of passenger comfort that we are able to offer our guests.”

What’s different about the new Condor plane flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor?

The aircraft is billed as “the most planet friendly aircraft in the skies” for its lesser fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.

The plane offers more space with room for up to 310 passengers, an increase from the 259-person capacity 767 aircraft that has previously been used.

Of the 310 seats, 30 will be for business class, 64 for premium economy and 216 seats in economy.

The Airbus A330-900 has more personal space, larger overhead bins, a new lighting system and more.

Flights next season will have a scheduled Phoenix arrival of either 5:40 p.m. or 6:05 p.m. Departures will be at 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.

