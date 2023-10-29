Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Canal Convergence art festival returns to Scottsdale Waterfront beginning Nov. 3

Oct 29, 2023, 11:28 AM

BY KTAR.COM


Aquatics (Canal Convergence photo) Dice (Canal Convergence photo) Welcome to Figment Land (Canal Convergence photo) Flario (Canal Convergence photo) Flora (Canal Convergence photo) Light Forest (Canal Convergence photo) Octavius (Canal Convergence photo) Ripple (Canal Convergence photo) Spectrum Swing (Canal Convergence photo) Sym (Canal Convergence photo)

PHOENIX — Since 2012, Canal Convergence has been a November staple in Scottsdale and it returns for its 11th year beginning on Friday.

The attraction features local, national and international artist displays for 10 nights beginning at 6 p.m.

Outdoor displays present light shows, educational workshops, family activities, art tours, live music and dance shows that are anchored along the Arizona Canal pathways and bridges near the Scottsdale Waterfront.

The theme for 2023 is “The Power of Play.” Event organizers described the featured theme as a creative construct of human experience.

The concept of ‘play’ is one of the most creative meaningful constructs in the human experience. It is an innate behavior that appears in the earliest stages of childhood to facilitate learning and healthy social engagement.

Artwork previews have been posted to the event website with titles such as Aquatics, DICE, Light Forest, Octavius and Sym.

The schedule for performances, a mini-film festival and special events throughout the gala can be found on the event website as well.

In addition, the One Water Brewing Showcase will simultaneously take place on Friday and Saturday.

It features eight breweries that make beer using purified water from Scottsdale’s Advanced Water Treatment Facility.

The event highlights the purification process of recycled water, which is said to result in quality that exceeds bottled water.

AZ Wilderness Brewing, Desert Monks Brewing, Fate Brewing, Huss Brewing, North Mountain Brewing, O.H.S.O Brewery, Walter Station Brewery and Wren House Brewing are all participating with sample brews.

