PHOENIX — One of Arizona’s most famous coffee roasters is opening a new location in downtown Phoenix by the end of the year.

Press Coffee will be taking over the 1,200-square-foot space that was previously occupied by Starbucks on the first floor of the convention center of the West building at 2nd and Adams streets.

This will be the 13th location for the local coffee brand which was founded in 2008.

The new location will offer attendees, patrons and the local community a new space that serves the full drink menu. This includes specialty drip and cold brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea and nitro cold brew.

Additionally, Press will offer to-go food items, including pastries, salads, wraps, small bites, protein shakes and bars and various retail items.

“Press is thrilled to be partnering with Phoenix Convention Center and Aramark’s Aventura Catering to bring Phoenix residents and visitors a new hangout spot to enjoy locally roasted specialty coffee,” said Jason Kyle, co-owner of Press Coffee. “One of our largest goals at Press is to always be involved in the local community, and what better way to do that than to open a new location in one of Phoenix’s largest hubs.”

The Phoenix Convention Center is one of the top convention centers in the nation and is owned by the city of Phoenix. Offering nearly 1 million square feet, the Phoenix Convention Center will be a vital location for the upcoming NCAA Men’s Final Four, WNBA All-Star Game and other major conventions and conferences.

“Partnering with local businesses is important to us, and with Press, we are continuing our tradition of not only supporting the local community but introducing our out-of-town guests to the amazing offerings that are unique to our destination,” said Jerry Harper, acting director of the Phoenix Convention Center & Venues. “I am excited for everything Press will contribute to our facility, our clients and our attendees.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.