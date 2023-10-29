PHOENIX – Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services and global business process outsourcing, announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art global headquarters in Chandler Thursday.

This expansion will allow Vensure to better meet the needs of its clients in the western states as well as create stronger efforts of service within the greater Phoenix community.

The company’s decision to move to a larger facility stemmed from its continuous growth and the rising demand for comprehensive HR services from an increasing number of businesses. The new global headquarters will lead to the creation of 400 new positions over the next 24-30 months.

Additionally, it reinforces Vensure‘s commitment to being a valuable contributor to the local community.

“The opening of the new Chandler headquarters is an important milestone towards realizing our goals of establishing a prominent presence in Arizona and advancing our growth initiatives. We’re thrilled to be an integral part of such a vibrant technology and HR community within the Greater Phoenix area,” said Alex Campos, chief executive officer at Vensure Employer Solutions. “The HR solutions industry has undergone substantial transformation over the last few years, and with 60% of medium and large-size businesses projected to embrace HR systems by 2024, as per Gartner, we are well positioned to leverage this market opportunity.”

Vensure’s new global headquarters has been designed to house a variety of teams, encompassing payroll and benefits, sales and account management, finance, HR and IT.

An array of positions will be available, ranging from specialists and administrators to managers and consultants. These teams will be dedicated to advancing Vensure‘s mission of delivering exceptional HR solutions, particularly in the expanding market for HCM suites.

“Our new headquarters in Chandler is strategically positioned to facilitate the rapid expansion of our team, opening doors for innovation and heightened support for our clients and employees,” Esta Pittard, chief operation officer at Vensure Employer Solutions said. “We are steadfast in our dedication to nurturing a strong, dynamic team and actively engaging with and enriching the local community of technology and HR professionals.”

The grand opening for the new location was held at the new location on Thursday and included local entertainment, a welcome message from Vensure’s CEO Alex Campos, a ribbon cutting ceremony, exclusive facility tours and refreshments.

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 95,000 businesses and process over $135B in annual payroll.

As a “One Employer Solution,” Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees.

