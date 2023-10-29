A recently created Scottsdale-based homebuilder is kicking off its first project in Fountain Hills, with plans on the drawing board for additional developments.

After selling Garrett Walker Homes to Dallas-based Landsea Homes (Nasdaq: LSEA) in 2020, a group of executives created KLMR Homes in 2021.

Jeff Garrett, Alan Hall, Karen Dresher and Greg Dahl are co-founders and principals of KLMR Homes. They hired Kaylee Smith, former Arizona division president of Landsea Homes, as director of marketing and sales.

Together, the team has nearly 100 years of homebuilding experience, said Hall, an attorney who is serving as vice president of finance and land acquisitions and development for KLMR.

KLMR’s first project is Bellos at The Summit in Fountain Hills. That 68-lot subdivision had 41 homes built out until the Great Recession stopped construction, Hall said. KLMR bought the remaining 27 lots.

