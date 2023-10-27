Close
Man killed in early-morning stabbing in west Phoenix

Oct 27, 2023, 11:00 AM

Martinez Zuaznavas was fatally stabbed near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Martinez Zuaznavas was fatally stabbed near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are trying to identify a suspect after man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday in west Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:15 a.m. and found Jose Martinez Zuaznavas with at least one stab wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Martinez Zuaznavas, 56, died after being taken to a hospital.

No other details about the incident were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

