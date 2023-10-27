Man killed in early-morning stabbing in west Phoenix
Oct 27, 2023, 11:00 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are trying to identify a suspect after man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday in west Phoenix, authorities said.
Officers responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:15 a.m. and found Jose Martinez Zuaznavas with at least one stab wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Martinez Zuaznavas, 56, died after being taken to a hospital.
No other details about the incident were made available. The investigation is ongoing.
Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.
