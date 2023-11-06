Arrest made after man stabbed to death in west Phoenix last month
Nov 6, 2023, 9:26 AM | Updated: 9:27 am
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX – A man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal stabbing in west Phoenix last month, authorities said.
Officers responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 26 and found Jose Martinez Zuaznavas with at least one stab wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Martinez Zuaznavas, 56, died after being taken to a hospital.
Investigators identified Sheldon Shield, 38, as a potential suspect. After probable cause was established, Shield was arrested and booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder.
No other details about the case were made available.
