PHOENIX — Only two closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend, but one of them is a doozy.

As part of the ongoing Broadway Curve Improvement Project, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed through Phoenix from the “Mini-Stack” interchange at State Route 51 to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

🚧 I-10 eastbound closed between the SR 51 "Mini-Stack" and US 60.

🚧 US 60 westbound closed between Power and Greenfield. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWIEyS pic.twitter.com/1rI6J4Q1wW — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 27, 2023

All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road will be shut down along with the freeway, including access from southbound SR 51 and the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

The southbound Interstate 17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will also be closed, along with the I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

🚧 I-10 CLOSURE 🚧

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between SR 51 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, for a traffic shift. #StayAheadOfTheCurve at https://t.co/9RToV9k2UT pic.twitter.com/F9RN7GHahQ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 24, 2023

Motorists should consider detouring on the Loop 202 Red Mountain or South Mountain freeways to avoid the closure.

Why will part of I-10 be closed in Phoenix this weekend?

Crews will begin shifting the eastbound I-10 lanes through the Broadway Curve during this weekend’s closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Come Monday, traffic between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be split with a roadway barrier and work zone, with two lanes to the left and three lanes to the right.

What other Valley freeway will be closed this weekend?

The only other restriction scheduled this weekend is on U.S. 60 in Mesa.

The westbound lanes will be closed for bridge work between Power and Greenfield roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Both Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway ramps to westbound U.S. 60 will also be closed, along with the ramps to westbound U.S. 60 from Ellsworth and Sossaman roads and Superstition Springs Boulevard.

