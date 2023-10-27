Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Big chunk of Interstate 10 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend for Broadway Curve work

Oct 27, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:32 am

Only two closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

Only two closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Only two closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend, but one of them is a doozy.

As part of the ongoing Broadway Curve Improvement Project, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed through Phoenix from the “Mini-Stack” interchange at State Route 51 to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road will be shut down along with the freeway, including access from southbound SR 51 and the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

The southbound Interstate 17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will also be closed, along with the I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

Motorists should consider detouring on the Loop 202 Red Mountain or South Mountain freeways to avoid the closure.

RELATED STORIES

Why will part of I-10 be closed in Phoenix this weekend?

Crews will begin shifting the eastbound I-10 lanes through the Broadway Curve during this weekend’s closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Come Monday, traffic between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be split with a roadway barrier and work zone, with two lanes to the left and three lanes to the right.

What other Valley freeway will be closed this weekend?

The only other restriction scheduled this weekend is on U.S. 60 in Mesa.

The westbound lanes will be closed for bridge work between Power and Greenfield roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Both Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway ramps to westbound U.S. 60 will also be closed, along with the ramps to westbound U.S. 60 from Ellsworth and Sossaman roads and Superstition Springs Boulevard.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Tempe City Council unanimously voted to increase the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21 on...

Danny Shapiro

Tempe City Council votes to increase age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21

The Tempe City Council unanimously voted Thursday to increase the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21.

9 minutes ago

Donald Trump shakes hands Blake Masters at a Republican campaign rally on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ar...

Kevin Stone

Blake Masters says he shifted 2024 focus from Senate to House after talking to Trump, Lake

Arizona Republican Blake Masters said Friday he talked to Donald Trump and Kari Lake before shifting his 2024 political aspirations.

2 hours ago

Martinez Zuaznavas was fatally stabbed near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona, on ...

KTAR.com

Man killed in early-morning stabbing in west Phoenix

Police are trying to identify a suspect after man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday in west Phoenix.

2 hours ago

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023, for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shoo...

Kevin Stone

Suspected ‘incel’ accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

3 hours ago

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

Person assaulted by 2 unknown suspects on Arizona State University campus in Tempe

A person was assaulted early Friday while walking on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Big chunk of Interstate 10 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend for Broadway Curve work