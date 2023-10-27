Close
ARIZONA NEWS

TikTok concert featuring Cardi B, Niall Horan, more coming to Mesa

Oct 26, 2023, 8:00 PM

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — TikTok is bringing a live global music event to Mesa later this year and it’ll feature Cardi B, Niall Horan and other artists.

TikTok In The Mix will go down at Sloan Park, located on Rio Salado Parkway just west of Dobson Road, on Dec. 10.

The show will be livestreamed on the social media platform and tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 2.

“No other platform mixes music, creativity and community like TikTok,” Paul Hourican, TikTok’s global head of music partnerships and programming, said in a press release. “With In The Mix, our goal is to bring the For You feed to life for fans at the venue and on TikTok.

“Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community.”

Who is performing at TikTok In The Mix?

Cardi B, a rapper, and Niall Horan, a singer and member of former top pop band One Direction, are the most notable performers.

Brazilian singer Anitta and singer Charlie Puth are the other headliners.

Horan will perform in the Valley twice in seven months, with a July 2024 show scheduled at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Cardi B was last in town in February for a show as part of Super Bowl week.

“I can’t wait to see y’all in person at TikTok In The Mix,” Cardi B said in the release. “Arizona, get ready to party with me!”

Anitta has never performed in the Valley, while Charlie Puth last performed in town in August 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, which was then called Ak-Chin Pavilion.

Here’s who else is slated to perform at the show:

