PHOENIX — A woman was shot and killed in a Gilbert home on Wednesday morning.

Gilbert police officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 5:50 a.m. at a home near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads, according to a press release.

When they arrived they found Michelle Golden, 31, dead inside the home.

They also found Golden’s four children, ranging between the ages of eight and 11, safe inside the residence.

Police quickly identified Preston Allen, 30, as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Mesa.

Allen was then booked into the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first degree murder and two other charges.

According to the release, preliminary information gathered by police indicates the shooting was an alleged incident of domestic violence between Golden and Allen.

