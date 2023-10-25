Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport food service workers go on strike during contract dispute

Oct 25, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:03 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers walked out on strike Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers walked out on strike Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers walked out on strike Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers walked out on strike Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers walked out on strike Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, 2023.

PHOENIX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport food and beverage workers in a contract dispute with a concessions contractor walked out on strike Wednesday.

The picketers included cashiers, cooks, bartenders, servers, dishwashers and baristas at various airport restaurants, including Matt’s Big Breakfast, Pita Jungle, Dunkin’ Donuts and Four Peaks Brewing Co.

The workers, represented by Unite Here Local 11, voted Sept. 1 to authorize a strike against SSP America, a company contracted by the city of Phoenix to operate concessions at the airport.

“We are monitoring this very closely and working with our airport partners to ensure there is minimal disruption to airport passengers as workers and their employers continue their dialogue,” Tamra Ingersoll, an airport spokeswoman, told KTAR News 92.3 FM in an email.

SSP America didn’t immediately respond to questions about how the strike was affecting Sky Harbor restaurant operations.

Why did Phoenix airport workers go on strike?

The collective bargaining agreement with SSP America expired May 31. The union alleges that the company has not made significant movement on improving pay, health insurance contributions and working conditions.

RELATED STORIES

SSP America employs more than 400 workers at the Phoenix airport, the union said.

Wednesday’s demonstration started around 6 a.m. outside Terminal 4 and planned to move to the Terminal 3, where Phoenix City Councilmembers Betty Guardado and Yassamin Ansari were expected to speak later in the morning. The picketers were expected to move back to Terminal 4 in the afternoon.

How long will Sky Harbor food service strike last?

It’s not clear if the strike will last beyond Wednesday.

“It’s really up to the workers how long they stay out,” Victoria Stahl, communications organizer for Unite Here Local 11, told KTAR News in an email.

“They want to send a clear message to SSP that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win the contract they deserve.”

Unite Here Local 11 represents more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber launch autonomous vehicle service partnership in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

2 hours ago

The Zone homeless campus in downtown Phoenix. (KTAR News Photo/Denzen Cortez)...

Denzen Cortez

Here’s an inside look at living in Phoenix’s The Zone homeless encampment

The scattered trash, needles and debris make for a harsh reality for the 400-plus people who call The Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix home.

4 hours ago

Hobbs katie governor assisted living elderly...

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs spurs assisted living facility investigation, targets legislative action on reforms

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday announced she is directing the state to investigate assisted living facilities.

4 hours ago

Only two closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Big chunk of Interstate 10 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend for Broadway Curve work

Only two closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend, but one of them is a doozy.

4 hours ago

three photos of events happening this weekend across the Valley...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 27-29

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert.

4 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport food service workers go on strike during contract dispute