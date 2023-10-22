Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Diamondbacks fans get free admission to the Arizona State Fair

Oct 22, 2023, 8:45 AM

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Fair)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks fans can get free admission to the Arizona State Fair on Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fair tickets usually cost $15 but for anyone wearing Diamondbacks apparel, they can enter the festival for free for one day.

“What better way to embrace the chaos, than at the Fair,” Chair of the Arizona State Fair Foundation and World Series Champion Luis Gonzalez said in a release.

Apparel can include anything from shirts, jerseys, shorts, pants, socks, hats, hoodies and even tattoos.

The event, which runs for five weeks is located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road and features a host of attractions, food items and games.

Parking, however, remains cost effective.

The west lot at Encanto Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues costs $8.

The north lot at 19th and Monte Vista avenues costs $12, with a VIP parking option for $30.

