FuelFest set for WestWorld of Scottsdale in December
Oct 21, 2023, 12:00 PM
(Photo provided by FuelFest.)
PHOENIX — FuelFest is scheduled to return to Arizona for a third year in December.
The automotive event, which is sponsored by NOCO, will feature appearances by “Fast & Furious” franchise stars Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson, car drifting, live music and more.
FuelFest is slated to run from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
According to a press release, this year’s FuelFest will feature more than 600 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, plus live action drift exhibitions with ride-alongs.
Car registration and tickets for FuelFest can be found online.
Ticket prices start at $35 per person. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Reach Out WorldWide, a nonprofit founded in 2010 after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti. Its mission, according to the press release, is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations.
WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Rd.
