FuelFest set for WestWorld of Scottsdale in December

Oct 21, 2023, 12:00 PM

PHOENIX — FuelFest is scheduled to return to Arizona for a third year in December.

The automotive event, which is sponsored by NOCO, will feature appearances by “Fast & Furious” franchise stars Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson, car drifting, live music and more.

FuelFest is slated to run from 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

According to a press release, this year’s FuelFest will feature more than 600 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, plus live action drift exhibitions with ride-alongs.

Car registration and tickets for FuelFest can be found online.

Ticket prices start at $35 per person. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Reach Out WorldWide, a nonprofit founded in 2010 after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti. Its mission, according to the press release, is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations.

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Rd.

