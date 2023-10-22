PHOENIX — One person is dead in Surprise following an argument between a pair of twins, authorities say.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, Surprise police responded to multiple calls to 911 to 174th Avenue and Woodrow Lane to reports of of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police report that a male subject was there with his hands in the air. The man was later identified as Michael Leone, 58. Police learned that Leone was arguing with his twin brother, Nicholas Leone. The two men exchanged gunfire inside the nearby residence of Nicholas Leone.

Nicholas Leone was struck several times and had died. Michael Leone was not struck.

Michael Leone was booked by Maricopa County and charged with second degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and failure to comply with a court order.

