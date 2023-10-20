Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Interstate 10 westbound closed near Riggs Road

Oct 20, 2023, 3:01 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Riggs Road south of the Valley by Sun Lakes due to a crash at milepost 167 according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

