Interstate 10 westbound closed near Riggs Road

PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Riggs Road south of the Valley by Sun Lakes due to a crash at milepost 167 according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

*CLOSURE* I-10 westbound is closed near Riggs. The closure is due to a cras at milepost 167. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/Wczh1JmIEC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 20, 2023

