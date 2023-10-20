PHOENIX — Locally owned Mountainside Fitness recently announced plans to bring two new locations to the Valley.

One location will be in Peoria at Lone Mountain Parkway and Vistancia Boulevard and the second will be in Gilbert at Higley and Warner roads.

Construction on both locations will begin in winter 2024.

“We are incredibly pleased to bring another fantastic location of Mountainside Fitness to all the families and residents of Peoria and Gilbert,” Craig Cote, CEO at Mountainside Fitness, said in the release.

“Vistancia and Morrison Ranch are first class developments within vastly growing residential areas, alongside good schools and business amenities. We believe these fitness centers will serve the communities well for many years to come.”

What amenities are included at Mountainside Fitness?

The Peoria location will total 40,000 square feet and is being built within the same shopping center as a new Fry’s grocery store.

Then, the Gilbert location will be built in the Morrison Ranch Community, representing the company’s 23rd facility. The East Valley location will be a joint development between the Morrison Family and Evergreen Development.

The facilities will offer three separate group fitness studios, a café, functional training areas, basketball and pickleball courts, a childcare area, a sauna and steam rooms.

There are at least 20 Mountainside Fitness locations across the Valley.

