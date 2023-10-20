Close
Pair of metro Phoenix freeways to have scheduled weekend closures

Oct 20, 2023, 4:15 AM

Two metro Phoenix freeways will have weekend closures. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)

PHOENIX — Two metro Phoenix freeways will have scheduled closures this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

What freeways are closed in the Valley this weekend?

In the East Valley, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from US 60 and the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway from 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound U.S. 60 ramp to eastbound I-10, eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and both HOV ramps between I-10 and U.S. 60 will be closed.

Also in the East Valley, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

The eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive will be closed.

What other restrictions are on Valley freeways this weekend?

In Tempe, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from Baseline Road to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work.

Finally, southbound Loop 101 will be narrowed to two lanes overnight between Glendale Avenue and Cardinals Way in Glendale from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights for pavement repairs.

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Glendale and Maryland avenues will be closed at times.

Pair of metro Phoenix freeways to have scheduled weekend closures