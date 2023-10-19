PHOENIX – A wave of Arizona Diamondbacks colors is rolling through downtown Phoenix with the team hosting the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field on Thursday afternoon.

The city celebrated the D-backs’ first home National League Championship Series game since 2007 by lighting up City Hall in Sedona red and teal Wednesday night.

With Thursday’s Game 3 starting at 2:07 p.m., commuters should watch out for heavy traffic on the east side of downtown Phoenix throughout the day.

The game will be televised by TBS and can be heard live on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Fans heading to the game can avoid parking hassles by riding Valley Metro light rail, which stops near the stadium, depending on direction, at Third and Washington streets or Third and Jefferson streets.

What’s the gameday schedule for Thursday’s NLCS game in Phoenix?

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, with the Chase Field gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

The pregame festivities include Olympic champion swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and Phoenix trumpeter Jesse McGuire playing the national anthem.

The Snakes, who opened the postseason with five consecutive wins in the first two rounds, are looking to get back on track after losing the first two games of the NLCS in Philadelphia.

The winner of the best-of-seven series will advance to the World Series against the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. Texas leads that series 2-1, with Game 3 set for Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks have been to the World Series one time in franchise history, defeating the New York Yankees in 2001.

