PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized and four other people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in northwest Phoenix early Thursday.

Fire personnel responded to reports of a house fire around 1:45 a.m. near 44th Avenue and Bell Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a woman inside who needed to be extricated. She was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Two other residents were found in the backyard in stable condition, and the remaining two residents weren’t at home during the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

The Community Assistance Program was on scene to assist residents.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

