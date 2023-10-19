PHOENIX — Blake Shelton is bringing his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” to Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena on March 23. The former coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” announced the second leg of his 17-date tour Wednesday.

Tickets are available through an exclusive presale from Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Fans can sign up to receive a password for the presale here. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday Nov. 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Joining the “God’s Country” singer on the tour will be guests Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts. Shelton recently performed in Tempe last month at Boots in the Park.

Blake Shelton is bringing the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour to Glendale on Saturday, March 23!

🤠- Artist Presale: Oct. 31 at 10am

Venue Presale: Nov. 2 at 10am – 10pm (PSWD: SANGRIA)

🎟️ – On sale: Nov. 3 at 10am pic.twitter.com/s9n58Ui0zq — Desert Diamond Arena (@DDArenaAZ) October 18, 2023

What are the dates for Blake Shelton’s “Back to Honky Tonk Tour”?

February 22 // Hershey, PA // GIANT Center

February 23 // Detroit, MI // Little Caesars Arena

February 24 // Milwaukee, WI // Fiserv Forum

February 29 // Lafayette, LA / CAJUNDOME

March 1 // Austin, TX // Moody Center

March 2 // Bossier City, LA // Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 7 // Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN // SaskTel Centre

March 8 // Edmonton, Alberta, CAN // Rogers Place

March 9 // Calgary, Alberta, CAN // Scotiabank Saddledome

March 14 // Spokane, WA // Spokane Arena

March 15 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome

March 16 // Portland, OR // Moda Center

March 21 // Fresno, CA // Save Mart Center

March 22 // Palm Springs, CA // Acrisure Arena

March 23 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena

March 27 // Moline, IL // Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 29 // Wichita, KS // INTRUST Bank Arena

Shelton, the nine-time Grammy Award nominee and multi-platinum country singer, has accumulated 28 No. 1 singles. The first leg of the “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” made Billboard’s mid-year Top Tours list.

After 23 seasons and nine championships, Shelton stepped away from the “The Voice,” in May. Shelton and former MTV personality Carson Daly are executive producers of the USA Network celebrity game show, “Barmageddon,” which is hosted by Nikki Garcia and returning on Nov. 13 for season two. The show premiered as the network’s highest rated debut episode in more than three years.

