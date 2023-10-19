Blake Shelton announces ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’ dates, performing in Glendale March 23
Oct 19, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — Blake Shelton is bringing his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” to Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena on March 23. The former coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” announced the second leg of his 17-date tour Wednesday.
Tickets are available through an exclusive presale from Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Fans can sign up to receive a password for the presale here. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday Nov. 3 at 10:00 a.m.
Joining the “God’s Country” singer on the tour will be guests Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts. Shelton recently performed in Tempe last month at Boots in the Park.
What are the dates for Blake Shelton’s “Back to Honky Tonk Tour”?
February 22 // Hershey, PA // GIANT Center
February 23 // Detroit, MI // Little Caesars Arena
February 24 // Milwaukee, WI // Fiserv Forum
February 29 // Lafayette, LA / CAJUNDOME
March 1 // Austin, TX // Moody Center
March 2 // Bossier City, LA // Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 7 // Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN // SaskTel Centre
March 8 // Edmonton, Alberta, CAN // Rogers Place
March 9 // Calgary, Alberta, CAN // Scotiabank Saddledome
March 14 // Spokane, WA // Spokane Arena
March 15 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome
March 16 // Portland, OR // Moda Center
March 21 // Fresno, CA // Save Mart Center
March 22 // Palm Springs, CA // Acrisure Arena
March 23 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena
March 27 // Moline, IL // Vibrant Arena at The MARK
March 29 // Wichita, KS // INTRUST Bank Arena
Shelton, the nine-time Grammy Award nominee and multi-platinum country singer, has accumulated 28 No. 1 singles. The first leg of the “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” made Billboard’s mid-year Top Tours list.
After 23 seasons and nine championships, Shelton stepped away from the “The Voice,” in May. Shelton and former MTV personality Carson Daly are executive producers of the USA Network celebrity game show, “Barmageddon,” which is hosted by Nikki Garcia and returning on Nov. 13 for season two. The show premiered as the network’s highest rated debut episode in more than three years.
