ARIZONA NEWS

2 people stabbed during home invasion at Mesa apartment; no arrests made

Oct 17, 2023, 12:00 PM

Two people were stabbed during a home invasion at a Mesa apartment Tuesday morning, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP File Photo/Matt Rourke)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people were stabbed during a home invasion at a Mesa apartment Tuesday morning, authorities said.

No suspects were in custody after the incident near Mesa Drive and Broadway Road, the Mesa Police Department said.

Police responded to the area after a neighbor called about a possible burglary.

“Officers arrived and were able to determine that a home invasion had taken place and there were three victims in the house,” Detective Richard Encinas said in a press release.

Two of the victims had been stabbed and were taken to a hospital for treatment. No details about their condition were released.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

