PHOENIX — Two California men were arrested recently for allegedly posing as Microsoft tech support to scam an 88-year-old Chandler man out of more than $100,000, authorities said.

Officers were investigating a fraud report on Oct. 6 when the victim said a second transaction for a large sum of gold coins was scheduled within a few days, the Chandler Police Department said Monday.

Detectives from the Financial Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Section were able to identify and locate the suspects, 24-year-old Jeet Panchal and 28-year-old Farhan Shaikh.

After following the men to multiple locations, police arrested them in Buckeye on Oct. 9.

Panchal and Shaikh, both from Lakewood, California, were booked into jail on felony counts of theft, fraud schemes and assisting a criminal syndicate, police said.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

