ARIZONA NEWS

California men allegedly posed as tech support to scam elderly Chandler man

Oct 17, 2023, 6:57 AM

Mugshots of Jeet Panchal, left, and Farhan Shaikh. The Lakewood, California, men are accused of pos...

Jeet Panchal, left, and Farhan Shaikh are accused of posing as Microsoft tech support to scam a Chandler, Arizona, man out of more than $100,000. (Chandler Police Department Photos)

(Chandler Police Department Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two California men were arrested recently for allegedly posing as Microsoft tech support to scam an 88-year-old Chandler man out of more than $100,000, authorities said.

Officers were investigating a fraud report on Oct. 6 when the victim said a second transaction for a large sum of gold coins was scheduled within a few days, the Chandler Police Department said Monday.

Detectives from the Financial Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Section were able to identify and locate the suspects, 24-year-old Jeet Panchal and 28-year-old Farhan Shaikh.

After following the men to multiple locations, police arrested them in Buckeye on Oct. 9.

Panchal and Shaikh, both from Lakewood, California, were booked into jail on felony counts of theft, fraud schemes and assisting a criminal syndicate, police said.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

