ARIZONA NEWS

Flying E Ranch in Wickenburg sold for $7M, new owners plan special use

Oct 17, 2023, 4:25 AM

A portion of Wickenburg land that includes the Flying E Ranch was sold for $7 million. (NAI Horizon...

A portion of Wickenburg land that includes the Flying E Ranch was sold for $7 million. (NAI Horizona)

(NAI Horizona)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A portion of Wickenburg property that includes Flying E Ranch has been sold for $7 million, commercial real estate company NAI Horizon announced Monday.

The 643-acre dude ranch, located west of Vulture Mine Road in Maricopa County on U.S. 60, has been in operation since 1949.

Flying E Ranch, known as a Western lifestyle venue, held country music events, professional rodeos and corporate retreats for Fortune 500 companies. Now, it will serve a new purpose.

What will Flying E Ranch be used for under the new owners?

Michael and Kathyrn Emond, trustees of the Emond Family Revocable Trust, purchased the land.

“The Trust purchased the property to co-locate as neighbors to the Ranch. Our intended use is to develop and utilize the 643 acres as secluded natural open space for physical and emotional equine-assisted therapy for economically disadvantaged Wickenburg residents,” Micheal Emond said in a press release.

Lane Neville, executive vice president of NAI Horizon expressed it was an honor to be part of the sale.

“More than 1,200 acres remain as part of the existing dude ranch. The operational dude ranch is surrounded by more than 17,000 acres of pristine desert under a state land department lease for grazing, allowing guests experiences that include overnight lodging, horseback riding, cattle drives, steak frys, skeet shooting and 4×4 adventures,” Neville said in a press release.

Jim Brown, ranch partner and member of the ownership entity, noted that they could have sold for more money over the past five years. They believe in the buyer and their planned use for charity.

“As an operating Ranch, the Flying E looks forward to working with our new neighbor, to help as we can to make their vision a reality,” Brown said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

