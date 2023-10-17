Close
Four days of celebration: Billy Moore Days returns to Avondale

Oct 16, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX —  Billy Moore Days is returning to Old Town Avondale this weekend.

The four-day event is a celebration of the city’s heritage from Oct. 19-22.

One of the popular events, the carnival, will happen at Dennis DeConcini Park at Western Avenue and 4th Street. The carnival will start at 6 p.m. Thursday and will open at various times daily until Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

What are the events at Billy Moore Days 2023?

Advance tickets can be purchased for $17 or on-site for $20 cash only. Tickets for rides cost $1 per ticket. Concessions will also be available with several options for visitors, event officials said.

On Friday, the Sam Garcia Western Avenue Library will host a free family-friendly Western-themed ghost tour. The event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Billy Moore Days Parade will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The parade will showcase floats, horses, bands, and entertainers along Central Avenue and turning east on Western Avenue. The parade will also be streamed live on the City of Avondale, AZ YouTube channel.  The Wild West Shows and Contests will start at noon at Sernas Plaza.

Entertainment includes Bayou Bandits, B Platinum, The Chadwicks and Hillbilly Deluxe in Old Town Avondale on historic Western Avenue. Food trucks will also be available in Old Town along with dine-in options at area restaurants. Admission is free.

What roads will be closed in Avondale for Billy Moore Days?

There will be temporary road closures in Old Town Avondale for the festival.

Western Avenue will be closed from South 6th Street from 7 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Event parking is first come first serve basis on residential and side streets.

There will also be closures near the carnival.

South 4th Street will be closed from Western Avenue and Belmont to the end of Dennis DeConcini Park.

