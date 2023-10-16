Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man hospitalized with stab wound after fight breaks out in Phoenix

Oct 16, 2023, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

photo shows image of inside an ambulance...

A man was hospitalized on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2023, after he was stabbed when a fight broke out in Phoenix, authorities said. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized on Sunday after he was stabbed when a fight broke out in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a stabbing at 16th Street and Indian School Road around 3:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a man, who has not been identified, with at least one stab wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

He was listed in stable condition with injuries that aren’t life-threatening, police said.

The stabbing occurred after a large altercation broke out, police said.

RELATED STORIES

“Several people are being interviewed, however, no arrests related to this incident are expected,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, the likely Democratic nominee in the 2024 race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's s...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona posts shaky fundraising totals for possible reelection bid

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona independent who still hasn’t committed to a reelection run, turned in shaky fundraising totals for the last quarter.

9 minutes ago

Photo of Jesse Cedillo, the subject of a Silver Alert out of Phoenix issued Monday, Oct. 16, 2023....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen near 31st and Northern avenues in Phoenix

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for Jesse Cedillo, who was last seen a day earlier near 31st and Northern avenues in Phoenix.

1 hour ago

Both photos show officers working together...

SuElen Rivera

Phoenix Police focusing on recruiting women as department remains steadfast in hiring efforts

The Phoenix Police Department is continuing to explore new ways to recruit and retain employees, even after offering pay increases.

2 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona spoke with families of hostages during his visit to Israel....

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Mark Kelly joins group of senators in Tel Aviv to show support for Israel

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona pledged support for Israel in its war against Hamas during a trip to Tel Aviv over the weekend with a bipartisan group of senators.

4 hours ago

File photo of a Tempe, Arizona, police vehicle. Police were searching for a suspect Monday, Oct. 16...

KTAR.com

Man wounded in shooting that prompted manhunt near ASU in Tempe

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday morning that prompted a manhunt near Arizona State University in Tempe.

6 hours ago

Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...

KTAR.com

AG Mayes joins FDA’s attempt to overturn medication abortion ruling

AG Kris Mayes joined other attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in support of mifepristone.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Man hospitalized with stab wound after fight breaks out in Phoenix