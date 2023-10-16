Man hospitalized with stab wound after fight breaks out in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized on Sunday after he was stabbed when a fight broke out in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a stabbing at 16th Street and Indian School Road around 3:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found a man, who has not been identified, with at least one stab wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

He was listed in stable condition with injuries that aren’t life-threatening, police said.

The stabbing occurred after a large altercation broke out, police said.

“Several people are being interviewed, however, no arrests related to this incident are expected,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

