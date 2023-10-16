Victims of fatal crash in Surprise identified as 2 sisters

PHOENIX — The victims in a fatal crash Saturday in Surprise have been identified as two sisters, authorities said.

Bea Cueto, 19, and Althea Cueto, 20, both of Surprise were killed in the crash on Deer Valley Road near the intersection of Williams Road.

The crash involved a Dodge Ram and a Honda Civic, authorities said.

The sisters, who were occupants of the Honda Civic, were pronounced dead at the scene by responding fire and police crews.

Police identified the driver of the Ram as 22-year-old Shawn Bundy.

Bundy was taken to the Surprise Police Department where sobriety tests were completed and a blood sample obtained, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. Criminal charges are pending lab results.

Police said speed and impairment are considered contributing factors in the crash.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.