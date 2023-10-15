Tempe police make arrest in recent spate of sexual assaults

PHOENIX – Tempe police have arrested 24-year-old Djimon Boggs in connection with three sexual assault incidents.

Boggs’ arrest was made as part of a joint effort between Tempe police and the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force.

In the latest incident Thursday, Boggs allegedly entered an unlocked back door of a residence near Gary Drive and Eighth Street and attempted to sexually assault a victim before being startled by a roommate and fleeing on foot, police said.

Last Friday, Boggs allegedly sexually assaulted a victim after entering the home through an unlocked front door at about 3:40 a.m.

On Sept. 15, a man with the same description was accused of entering an open garage door and attempting to sexually assault another victim before he was startled by a roommate and fled the scene.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the collective strength, support, and trust of our incredible community. Thank you for your vigilance, cooperation, and commitment to keeping Tempe safe,” said Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy.

At Boggs’ initial court appearance Sunday morning, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office requested he be held non bondable. The court set bond at $1 million cash only plus electronic monitoring and house arrest if released.

Anyone with information on these assaults should call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Arrest made in sexual and aggravated assault cases. pic.twitter.com/wq47zo7GK8 — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) October 15, 2023

