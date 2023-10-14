PHOENIX — Bashas’ is holding a hiring event on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at its new corporate support center in Chandler.

Job applicants will meet with the grocer’s hiring team for an interview and then complete paperwork. Qualified applicants will be hired on the spot.

With more than 100 supermarkets in Arizona, Bashas’ is one of the largest employers in the state.

The grocer is looking to fill 500 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions before the holidays.

Openings are available at the corporate support center and at retail locations.

The grocer has immediate openings for the following positions:

·Accounts Payable Clerk

·Associate Software Engineer

·Bakery Managers, Pastry Chefs, Bakers, Cake Decorators, and Bakery Clerks

·Sushi Chefs, Meat Cutters, and Meat Sales Clerks

·Bistro and Deli Managers, Bistro Cooks, Bistro and Deli Clerks

·Gourmet Chefs, BBQ Chefs, and Outside Grillers

·Merchandising Experts, Produce Clerks and Floral Designers

·Wine Cellar Team Leads, Wine Stewards, and Wine Clerks

·Starbucks Managers and Baristas

·Pharmacy Managers

·Bookkeepers, Cashiers and Courtesy Clerks

·Night Crew

·Security Guards

Applicants are encouraged to apply in advance using the grocer’s online hiring platform, jobs.bashas.com.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.