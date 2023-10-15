Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested crossing border with nearly 1,300 pounds of cocaine

Oct 15, 2023, 6:30 AM

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


PHOENIX — A man is being charged for attempting to bring more than a half-ton of cocaine into the United States through Nogales.

Oswaldo Lopez-Escobar was charged Oct. 5 for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Lopez-Escobar, according to the release, applied for admission to the United States from Mexico while driving a semi-truck on Oct. 4. During an inspection of the vehicle, Customs found 155 packages of cocaine concealed in the floor of the trailer.

The total weight was approximately 1,294.2 pounds with an estimated value between $10.7 and $12.5 million.

If convicted, Lopez-Escobar could face a maximum penalty of life in prison. There is a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $10 million or both and a term of five years and lifetime supervised release.

