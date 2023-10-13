Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ASU investigating assault on queer professor as ‘potential bias or prejudicially motivated incident’

Oct 13, 2023, 3:27 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm

PHOENIX — Arizona State University is investigating after a queer professor was allegedly assaulted by members of a right wing group on campus earlier this week.

The incident involving English instructor David Boyles and members of Turning Point USA happened in the Fulton Garage on the university’s Tempe campus around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the ASU Police Department.

Turning Point’s members approach Boyles on campus and attempt to ask him questions regarding sex education.

Boyles refuses to answer the questions. The Turning Point crew, which included a cameraman, continues to follow Boyles to the parking structure.

Security footage shows Boyles try to move away a camera before being shoved in the back to the ground by one of the men.

ASU said it was investigating the interaction as a “potential bias or prejudicially motivated incident.”

Turning Point USA also posted video of the incident.

We want to hear from you.

