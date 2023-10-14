Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Helping Hands renovates Phoenix foster resource center

Oct 14, 2023, 7:15 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


the resource center gives one central place for people to shop for kids in the foster care system

PHOENIX — Arizona Helping Hands announced Friday it has completed renovations on its Foster Resource Center.

The organization’s office space at 32nd Street and Thunderbird Road was transformed into a boutique to allow for offerings to be organized, Arizona Helping Hands said.

“This exciting new project celebrates our focus to support the foster community and our commitment to be the organization this community needs us to be,” Bethany Eggleston, vice president of marketing and development, said in a press release.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure that foster children thrive during every step of their journey. Our goal with this renovation project was to provide a compassionate place of hope and sanctuary.”

The Phoenix Police Department, Motorola Solutions Foundation and Sundt Construction assisted in renovations for the project.

What do renovations at the foster center include?

Each room will contain items for different age groups as a way to make shopping for resources easier.

Items available include shoes, toys, clothes, back-to-school supplies, footlockers and beds. Donations were made by the community and are free of charge.

“Arizona Helping Hands is making a difference in the lives of children and foster care families every day,” Karen Perez, executive director of Motorola Solutions Foundation, said in the release. “We are grateful for the opportunity to volunteer alongside local community, corporate and first responder partners to help Arizona Helping Hands continue to deliver on their incredible mission.”

What else has Arizona Helping Hands done for foster families?

This isn’t the first project from organization to get essential items to foster families.

Earlier this year, Arizona Helping Hands replaced its appointment system and has tripled the amount of families served since, the release said.

Last year, 3,000 children were helped by the organization, while nearly 6,000 have been assisted this year.

