Angie’s Lobster owners to open Valley drive-thru concept serving prime steak

Oct 14, 2023, 6:30 AM

Mexican Warm Bowl over seasoned brown rice at Angie's Prime Grill. (Photo by David Blakeman)...

Mexican Warm Bowl over seasoned brown rice at Angie's Prime Grill. (Photo by David Blakeman)

(Photo by David Blakeman)

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


After selling their stake in Salad and Go, Tony and Roushan Christofellis went on to open a highly acclaimed drive-thru lobster restaurant in the Valley called Angie’s Lobster in 2022. Now the couple is set to open another drive-thru concept that focuses on serving USDA Prime Top Sirloin Steak at an affordable price.

The Christofellises’ latest concept is called Angie’s Prime Grill – still honoring Tony Christofellis’ late mother – and will feature a menu that will include steak, organic chicken and lobster.

Tony Christofellis told the Business Journal that he thinks he’s found a way to get high quality ingredients out to the masses at a low price point — meals with a drink priced at $9.99 — while also paying his employees well, with wages starting at $18.01 an hour.

“If we have an opportunity to do something that will add a lot of value to a lot of people, we should do it,” Christofellis said. “As a company, we do a lot of good by investing in our food, our people, and in our consumers in the community.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

