After selling their stake in Salad and Go, Tony and Roushan Christofellis went on to open a highly acclaimed drive-thru lobster restaurant in the Valley called Angie’s Lobster in 2022. Now the couple is set to open another drive-thru concept that focuses on serving USDA Prime Top Sirloin Steak at an affordable price.

The Christofellises’ latest concept is called Angie’s Prime Grill – still honoring Tony Christofellis’ late mother – and will feature a menu that will include steak, organic chicken and lobster.

Tony Christofellis told the Business Journal that he thinks he’s found a way to get high quality ingredients out to the masses at a low price point — meals with a drink priced at $9.99 — while also paying his employees well, with wages starting at $18.01 an hour.

“If we have an opportunity to do something that will add a lot of value to a lot of people, we should do it,” Christofellis said. “As a company, we do a lot of good by investing in our food, our people, and in our consumers in the community.”

