ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix probably isn’t done with 100-degree temperatures in 2023

Oct 13, 2023, 8:32 AM

Stock image of melting ice cream cones. It may be fall, but Phoenix isn't done flirting with 100-de...

It may be fall, but Phoenix isn't done flirting with 100-degree temperatures in 2023. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The calendar may have turned to fall three weeks ago, but Phoenix isn’t done flirting with 100-degree temperatures.

“It looks like we’re going to be warming up going through the weekend, and we currently have high temperatures forecasted at 100 or above for this upcoming Sunday and then early next week,” Alex Young of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.2 FM on Friday morning.

After that, the forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 90s at least through Thursday.

How many times has Phoenix reached 100 degrees this year?

With five triple-digit days so far this month, Phoenix has reached the century mark 126 times in 2023. That’s the most in a year since 2020, when the mercury hit at least 100 a record 145 times. (The National Weather Service started keeping records for Phoenix in 1895.)

With Oct. 27 the latest 100 degrees has ever been recorded in Phoenix, the record appears safe. But there’s a chance 2023 will finish as high as third on the list.

Here are the 10 years with the most 100-degree days in Phoenix (through Thursday):

  1. 2020: 145
  2. 1989: 143
  3. 2003: 129
  4. 2018: 128
  5. 2001: 127
  6. 2023: 126
  7. 1988: 122
  8. 1992: 120
  9. 2000: 119
  10. 2009: 118

Is there any rain in the Phoenix forecast?

The Valley skies are expected to remain clear for the foreseeable future, extending a monthlong dry spell that started in the final weeks of the driest monsoon season on record.

Sept. 12 was the last time precipitation was detected at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, site of the National Weather Service’s official readings for the city.

Smith said overnight temperatures will remain comfortable despite the rising daytime highs.

“Since we’re so dry out, we’re still looking at lows in the middle to upper 60s through this weekend and maybe some lower 70s going through early next week,” he said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

