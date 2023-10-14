PHOENIX — International food service distribution company Sysco held a event Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of its new massive facility in Mesa, officials announced.

Construction on the new $102 million, 353,000-square-foot Sysco Arizona East facility is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

Along with Sysco executives, Mesa Mayor John Giles and a few state representatives were in attendance for the groundbreaking event.

“Sysco’s Arizona East site will help meeting the demands of the growing local market and bring excellent, long-term career opportunities to the Mesa community,” Matt Jacobson, Sysco’s desert region president, said in a press release.

“We look forward to bringing Sysco’s expertise and service to thousands of new customers in he market, including restaurants, healthcare, education, and travel and leisure locations throughout Arizona.”

What will Sysco have at its Mesa facility?

At full build, the facility will create 257 jobs with an average annual salary of $68,000.

The space will also bring job training and workforce development opportunities to the East Valley.

“Sysco’s new Mesa campus stands as a multi-faceted investment in the community, offering new opportunities with career path development,” Chris Camacho, Greater Phoenix Economic Council president and CEO, said in the release.

“We applaud their forward-thinking dedication to building talent and congratulate them on the groundbreaking for this massive new facility.”

Sysco operates over 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves about 725,000 customer locations.

