ARIZONA NEWS

2 suspects arrested after man fatally beaten with club at Phoenix discount store

Oct 13, 2023, 10:16 AM

Steven Silva and Santiago Silva...

Two brothers, Steven (left) and Santiago Silva, are in custody for allegedly beating a man to death with a club at a Family Dollar Store in central Phoenix Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Maricopa County Sheriffs Office photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriffs Office photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two brothers are in custody for allegedly beating a man to death with a club at a Family Dollar Store in central Phoenix Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to an emergency call for service around 9 p.m. at the store near 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to a probable cause statement from the Phoenix Police Department.

When they arrived, 44-year-old Augustine Garcia was found on the floor in the aisle with obvious trauma, police said. He was pronounced dead by fire personnel shortly after.

A review of store surveillance footage showed Steven Silva, 38, pull up in a van as Garcia was going inside with a woman, who was not identified.

Steven was initially seen on the video exiting the van and walking toward the store with an AK-47 style rifle but he exchanged the weapon for a steering wheel club, police said. He had a verbal altercation with the victim, but Garcia entered the store after.

RELATED STORIES

Santiago Silva, 35, was then seen on footage arriving at the store and both men entered and assaulted Garcia, police said. Both men fled the scene and were arrested days later.

Police connected Steven to the crime through cellphone records that showed his device pinging off towers in the area of the store at the time of the murder.

Steven was arrested Wednesday morning on one count of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Santiago was arrested Friday morning on one count of first-degree murder.

Police said Garcia and Steven had prior issues involving Steven’s on-and-off again girlfriend and a stolen vehicle.

