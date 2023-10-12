PHOENIX – Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed for hours Thursday after several big rigs crashed west of Tonopah, authorities said.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a tractor-trailer rolled over on eastbound I-10 at about 8 a.m. The wreck resulted in life-threatening injuries, but DPS didn’t say how many people were hurt.

*CLOSURE* I-10 eastbound is CLOSED west of Tonopah. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 83 near Salome Road. Traffic is being taken off at milepost 81 at Salome Road. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/jtCGqeZ28B — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 12, 2023

The first crash may have led to another collision involving three or four semi-trucks, DPS said.

Eastbound traffic was being detoured off the freeway at Salome Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure lasted about six hours, with the freeway partially reopening around 2:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic was not affected.

