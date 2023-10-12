Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Interstate 10 partially reopens in far West Valley after several big rigs crash

Oct 12, 2023, 8:24 AM | Updated: 2:37 pm

Stock image of a road closed sign. Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed after a crash west of Tonopah...

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed after a crash west of Tonopah on Thursday morning, Oct. 12, 2023. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed for hours Thursday after several big rigs crashed west of Tonopah, authorities said.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a tractor-trailer rolled over on eastbound I-10 at about 8 a.m. The wreck resulted in life-threatening injuries, but DPS didn’t say how many people were hurt.

The first crash may have led to another collision involving three or four semi-trucks, DPS said.

Eastbound traffic was being detoured off the freeway at Salome Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure lasted about six hours, with the freeway partially reopening around 2:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic was not affected.

