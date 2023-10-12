Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in far West Valley after crash

Oct 12, 2023, 8:24 AM

Stock image of a road closed sign. Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed after a crash west of Tonopah...

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed after a crash west of Tonopah on Thursday morning, Oct. 12, 2023. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed Thursday morning after a crash west of Tonopah, authorities said.

Eastbound traffic was being detoured off the freeway at Salome Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

There was no estimated time for reopening the eastbound lanes. Motorists were advised to expect delays or seek alternate routes.

RELATED STORIES

Westbound traffic was not affected.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

EMD Electronics gas and chemical delivery facility is fully operational in Chandler following a $39...

Balin Overstolz McNair

EMD Electronics $39M investment brings jobs to Chandler

A new EMD Electronics gas and chemical delivery facility is fully operational in Chandler following a $39 million investment.

4 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs when she was Arizona's Secretary of State. (left, AP Photo) and former Republican ...

Brandon Gray

‘Nothing’s predictable’: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs comments on Kari Lake’s Senate run announcement

After former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced her run for U.S. Senate, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday discussed the 2024 race.

4 hours ago

(Creation Photo)...

SuElen Rivera

West Valley industrial park sells for record-breaking $184M

Airpark Logistics Center in Goodyear recently sold to a logistics real estate company for a record-breaking $184 million.

4 hours ago

Image shows close up of emu...

Brandon Gray

Owner of emu killed by MCSO deputies criticizes their tactics

The owner of Richard, a female emu that was killed in September by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies, criticized their tactics.

4 hours ago

Verne Engelke of Avondale is the subject of a Silver Alert issued Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 82-year-old West Valley man with health issues

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a West Valley man who was reported missing Wednesday night.

11 hours ago

two photos showing cast members from Disney on Ice's Frozen and Encanto...

KTAR.com

Disney on Ice bringing ‘Frozen and Encanto’ to Phoenix in January

Disney on Ice will present "Frozen and Encanto" for the first time in the Valley in January.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in far West Valley after crash