Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone discusses reasons he’s leaving office early

Oct 12, 2023, 10:00 AM

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announces that he will step down in January 2024, a year befor...

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced that he will step down in January 2024, a year before his second term ends, during an Oct. 2, 2023, press conference in Phoenix, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

(KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – In his first interview since announcing he was leaving office early, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday that a combination of things led to the decision.

Penzone revealed during an Oct. 2 press conference that he will step down in January, a year before his current term ends.

“There’s so many facts to it; the majority are all good,” Penzone told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News. “It’s been an incredible privilege. Nearly finishing two terms as sheriff was nothing I ever expected in my bucket list, or anywhere else. I felt like we accomplished a lot.”

Without specifying his next move, Penzone said there are other opportunities he wants to pursue at this stage of his life.

RELATED STORIES

“I also want open the door for the next person up to come in and make even more improvements and do more for the men and women of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.”

Who does Sheriff Penzone think should replace him?

Penzone has talked to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors about choosing a successor, but he said he won’t be “too involved” in the process.

However, he would like to see someone from within the agency get the job.

“This is a situation where you’re kind of maintaining what exists until the next sheriff is selected in the election, so I think it should be somebody inside,” he said.

“I think it’s going to give the men and women the sense of comfort that this person already knows what they’re doing, knows the people, understands the circumstances and kind of keep things moving forward.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Tempe. (Tempe Police Scree...

KTAR.com

Tempe police searching for man accused in multiple sexual assault cases

Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Tempe, authorities said Thursday.

4 minutes ago

Powerball players in Haverhill, Massachusetts, show their tickets a day before the near-record draw...

Kevin Stone

Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix wins $2M during historic drawing

A West Valley Powerball player won a pretty sweet consolation prize during Wednesday night’s near-record drawing.

1 hour ago

Pirvu's mugshot...

KTAR.com

Buckeye teaching assistant arrested on sex crimes involving student

A 23-year-old teaching assistant was arrested Wednesday in Buckeye on sex crimes involving a 13-year-old student, authorities said.

2 hours ago

side-by-side pictures of Arizona Humane Society officials and McLaughlin...

KTAR.com

Judge rules dogs won’t be returned to woman in Chandler animal abuse case

A judge ruled Wednesday that the woman at the center of a large animal abuse case out of Chandler won't be getting the dogs back.

4 hours ago

Stock image of a road closed sign. Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed after a crash west of Tonopah...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in far West Valley after several big rigs crash

Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed Thursday morning after several big rigs crashed west of Tonopah.

5 hours ago

EMD Electronics gas and chemical delivery facility is fully operational in Chandler following a $39...

Balin Overstolz McNair

EMD Electronics $39M investment brings jobs to Chandler

A new EMD Electronics gas and chemical delivery facility is fully operational in Chandler following a $39 million investment.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone discusses reasons he’s leaving office early