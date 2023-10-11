PHOENIX – Simon’s Hot Dogs, a favorite spot for vegans and meat eaters alike, will close its doors in Old Town Scottsdale later this month and search for a new home.

Oct. 28 will be the last day for the restaurant on Drinkwater Boulevard just north of Third Avenue, between Scottsdale and Indian School Roads.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to this chapter, we humbly ask for your support one last time. If you can, please come by and share a meal with us as we embark on this temporary closure,” the business announced on social media Monday.

Simon’s aims to operate as a food truck while it looks for a new, more affordable permanent location. The business asked its social media followers for help finding a place where it can park the truck.

Why is Simon’s Hot Dogs closing in Scottsdale?

Simon’s said it could no longer afford to operate out of the Scottsdale location.

“The decision to close our beloved brick-and-mortar location was not one we made lightly. Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control have forced us into this difficult position,” the closing announcement said.

“The rent has skyrocketed to an unsustainable level, leaving us with no choice but to take a temporary hiatus.”

Simon’s opened the Scottsdale shop in 2015 after getting its start as a kitchen within Sedona’s Oak Creek Brewery.

In 2021, the restaurant was ranked at No. 5 on Yelp’s list of top 100 places to eat.

What are the specialties at Simon’s Hot Dogs?

Simon’s was embraced by vegans and omnivores for its diverse and creative offerings, with a Colombian-style twist.

All of the gourmet hot dogs are available in meat or plant-based versions.

Menu items include the Colombian (pineapple, cheese, Simon’s sauce and crushed potato chips), Sonoran Cousin (refried beans, onions, mustard, Simon’s sauce, real or vegan bacon bits, and hot peppers) and Hola Amigo (avocado, cream cheese or tahini, Simon’s sauce and hot peppers).

Simon’s also serves a variety of sides, including empanadas, patacones (fried green plantains) and vegan mac and cheese.

