Arizona Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center breaks ground on new building in Cave Creek

Oct 11, 2023, 7:17 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center broke ground last week on a new facility north of Phoenix.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a 15,000 square foot building located at Carefree Highway and 42nd Street in Cave Creek.

The facility will operate as a warehouse, food bank, resource office and distribution center, according to a press release. It will be used to meet the demand for food and resources in north Phoenix once it’s complete.

The food bank will use $60,000 provided by One AZ Credit Union Board’s Legacy Grant for construction costs for the facility. The estimated cost of construction is $6.5 million.

A handful of local officials were present for the groundbreaking event, including Town of Cave Creek Mayor Bob Morris, Vice Mayor Kathryn Royer and city manager Carrie Dyrek.

Foothills Food Bank was founded it 1988 and has served communities in the northern Maricopa and southern Yavapai counties.

Follow @KTAR923...

